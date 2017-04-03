(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.
The Salt Lake City Police Department hopes to construct a Sugarhouse precinct in the coming years that could house more than 100 officers. Chief Mike Brown described the plan at a Tuesday work session of the Salt Lake City Council, saying the new facility would help cut down on call response times.
