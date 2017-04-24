A.G.'s office: No criminal conduct found in Davis County inmate's death
Despite her family's claims that her death is suspicious, the Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that the fatal injuries Heather Miller sustained while in custody of the Davis County Jail were "not the result of criminal conduct." SALT LAKE CITY - Despite her family's claims that her death is suspicious, the Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that the fatal injuries Heather Miller sustained while in custody of the Davis County Jail were "not the result of criminal conduct."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I was a visitor
|12 hr
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|22 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|22 hr
|neo con agenda
|32,097
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Fri
|srhino
|2
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Fri
|Truth
|113
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Thu
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC