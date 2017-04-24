A.G.'s office: No criminal conduct fo...

A.G.'s office: No criminal conduct found in Davis County inmate's death

Despite her family's claims that her death is suspicious, the Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that the fatal injuries Heather Miller sustained while in custody of the Davis County Jail were "not the result of criminal conduct." SALT LAKE CITY - Despite her family's claims that her death is suspicious, the Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that the fatal injuries Heather Miller sustained while in custody of the Davis County Jail were "not the result of criminal conduct."

