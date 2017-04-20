2017 Salt Lake City SX | Track Map - ...

2017 Salt Lake City SX | Track Map - Layout for round fifteen

After many years away, the Salt Lake City stop has returned to the schedule for the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series. The open-air venue of Rice-Eccles Stadium will serve as the venue for the fifteenth round of the season and riders will face a number of challenges both with each other, the track, and the high elevation of the Rocky Mountains .

