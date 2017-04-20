2017 Salt Lake City SX | Cole Seely Out - Team Honda HRC rider sidelined
Cole Seely has announced he will sit out the 2017 Salt Lake City SX as he continues to recovery from a muscle injury in his leg. The Team Honda HRC rider sat out the 2017 Seattle SX after aggravating the issue in practice, which required a follow-up MRI that revealed a sprain and partial tear in the adductor muscles of his leg.
