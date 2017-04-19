19-year-old West Valley woman fatally...

19-year-old West Valley woman fatally shot in Taylorsville

Salt Lake City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old West Valley woman in a parking lot at an apartment complex in Taylorsville. Police said Monday they have questioned four teenagers but don't currently consider them suspects in what they suspect was a gang-related killing.

