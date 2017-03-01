Writer Viet Thanh Nguyen reads from P...

Writer Viet Thanh Nguyen reads from Pulitzer novel and tells refugee stories in Salt Lake City

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Viet Thanh Nguyen knows not many English professors find themselves chatting up Seth Meyers, as he did last month, clarifying the distinction between refugees and immigrants for the late-night audience. It gave the writer the chance to spin about his latest book, a collection of literary stories released in February, "The Refugees."

