West Valley man sent to prison for witness tampering in murder case
A West Valley man once charged with murder in the killing of a man during a 2015 robbery has been sentenced to prison for obstructing justice and tampering with a witness. Arturo Frias-Gonzales, 26, entered a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this year, admitting to the two second-degree felonies while the murder charge was dismissed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|Connie
|38
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|Beth
|56
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|11 hr
|Veronica
|7
|Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant...
|Wed
|Ann Jackson
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|Kim Pacheco
|27
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Feb 28
|Rosa
|3
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|Feb 28
|Gina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC