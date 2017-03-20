'We're not pulling back' from helping refugees, LDS...
Linda K. Burton, Relief Society General President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Sharon Eubank, director of LDS Charities, look over statements written about service for refugees in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - The LDS Church is escalating its efforts to help refugees, directing more resources to aid programs one year after its " I Was a Stranger " program activated Mormons around the world to help on an individual basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Dooger
|21
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 17
|Paula Q
|25
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Mar 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Real American
|51
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|George Zimmerman
|106
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 10
|Marc Sabin
|70
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC