Want to build interfaith friendships? Here's how music can help
Members of the Bulbuli Bosnian Muslim Choir cheer on the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir during the 2017 Sacred Music Evening hosted by the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - The sounds of booming drums, clapping hands, a South Indian flute and an ancient horn filled the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Sunday evening, as performers of all ages shared the music of their faiths.
