Veteran jobless rate in Utah among lowest in nation
Evan Smail, left, mechanical engineer at Iron Mountain Designs, helps Josh Vandenbrink, the company's president, right, measure a sheet of concrete for a project for outdoor clothing company Arc'teryx in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. After 14-year career in the military and being deployed 21 times with special operations experience as an Air Force pararescueman, Vandenbrink started his own fabrication business and creates steel American flags, among his other projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|14 hr
|Slyn
|16
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Hatti_Hollerand
|376
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Dooger
|21
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 17
|Paula Q
|25
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Mar 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Real American
|51
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC