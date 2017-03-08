Utah Supreme Court upholds conviction for 2007 retaliation killing

The Utah Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man convicted of aggravated murder for a 2007 shooting that he carried out in retaliation for testimony given in court. Anthony James Prater, 32, is serving a life prison sentence without the opportunity for parole for firing eight shots at 35-year-old Vincent Samora, striking him once in the back, on Nov. 27, 2007.

