Utah Supreme Court upholds conviction for 2007 retaliation killing
The Utah Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man convicted of aggravated murder for a 2007 shooting that he carried out in retaliation for testimony given in court. Anthony James Prater, 32, is serving a life prison sentence without the opportunity for parole for firing eight shots at 35-year-old Vincent Samora, striking him once in the back, on Nov. 27, 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|Cinta
|33
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|16 hr
|Ulbye
|57
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Ulbye
|25
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|MamaFish
|30
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|Mar 6
|Maverick 808
|375
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|Mar 6
|Keith
|1
|HGTV Episode
|Mar 5
|Myrkle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC