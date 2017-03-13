Utah sets lowest DUI limit in country: anomaly or trendsetter?
Utah's state legislature voted to change the legal blood-alcohol content for driving from 0.08 to 0.05, a move some say could decrease the number of fatal crashes related to impaired driving. Drivers in Utah will be subject to the nation's tightest drinking and driving laws, if a bill passed by the state's legislature reducing the legal blood-alcohol content for driving from 0.08 to 0.05 goes into effect.
