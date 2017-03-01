Utah Opera's upcoming 'Lucia di Lammermoor' to...
Mackenzie Whitney, playing Edgardo, left, Nicole Haslett, playing Lucia, middle, and James Westman, playing Enrico, right, performing Utah Opera's "Lucia di Lammermoor" at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. "Lucia di Lammermoor" opens March 11. At its best, theater can serve as a mirror of humanity, a reflection that allows people to live through characters and recognize similar experiences in their own lives, said stage director Tom Diamond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Sasha
|39
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|Beth
|56
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant...
|Mar 1
|Ann Jackson
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 1
|Kim Pacheco
|27
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Feb 28
|Rosa
|3
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|Feb 28
|Gina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC