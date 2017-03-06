Utah Opera takes on the case of the reluctant bride
The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera soprano Nicole Haslett, 'Lucia,' and baritone James Westma, 'Enrico,' act out a scene from "Lucia di Lammermoor" during a rehearsal at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City Wednesday March 1, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera soprano Nicole Haslett, 'Lucia,' and baritone James Westma, 'Enrico,' act out a scene from "Lucia di Lammermoor" during a rehearsal at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City Wednesday March 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Hatti_Hollerand
|374
|Why are Bengalis so rude?
|18 hr
|Keith
|1
|HGTV Episode
|Sun
|Myrkle
|1
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Sasha
|39
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|Beth
|56
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant...
|Mar 1
|Ann Jackson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC