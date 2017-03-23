Utah man sentenced to prison for shooting at Unified police officer
West Jordan a A Salt Lake City man was sentenced Thursday to serve up to life in prison for trying to kill a Unified Police officer in 2015, which prompted the officer to shoot and wound an innocent bystander moments later. Judge Douglas Hogan sentenced 34-year-old Jeremy Michael Bowden in 3rd District Court to serve consecutive sentences for attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; receiving a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony - for a total of eight years to life in the Utah State Prison.
