Utah man killed, wife injured in London terror attack

A police officer places flowers and a photo of fellow police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed in yesterdays attack, on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London.

