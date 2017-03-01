Utah lawmakers look to reform college sex assault reporting

Utah lawmakers unanimously backed a bill on Thursday that would require college counselors to keep sexual abuse reports confidential, almost one year after Brigham Young University faced backlash when it was revealed it shared assault victim information with its Honor Code office. Lawmakers on a Senate law enforcement committee voted in favor of the proposal after a short discussion on how requiring confidentiality could help more victims feel comfortable reporting a sexual assault.

