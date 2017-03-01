Utah lawmakers look to reform college sex assault reporting
Utah lawmakers unanimously backed a bill on Thursday that would require college counselors to keep sexual abuse reports confidential, almost one year after Brigham Young University faced backlash when it was revealed it shared assault victim information with its Honor Code office. Lawmakers on a Senate law enforcement committee voted in favor of the proposal after a short discussion on how requiring confidentiality could help more victims feel comfortable reporting a sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|Connie
|38
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|19 hr
|Beth
|56
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|19 hr
|Veronica
|7
|Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant...
|Wed
|Ann Jackson
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|Kim Pacheco
|27
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Feb 28
|Rosa
|3
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|Feb 28
|Gina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC