Utah budget boils down to people, services

12 hrs ago

Gov. Gary Herbert was a solitary figure behind his desk at the state Capitol, but as he talked about his budget priorities in the final hours of the 2017 Utah Legislature, he was not alone. With him were the needs of a cash-strapped teacher struggling with short supplies in the classroom, a state corrections officer living paycheck to paycheck, and a child with asthma facing another trip to the emergency room because of air pollution.

