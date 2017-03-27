Two charged in lengthy weekend car chase
Two men accused of leading police on a half-hour chase over the weekend, firing several shots at officers in the process, were charged Wednesday. DeVandre Nays, 20, whose home address is listed in court documents as the Utah State Prison, and Kristopher James Duffy, 24, of Salt Lake City, were each charged in 3rd District Court with theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Marc Sabin
|71
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|11 hr
|nomo
|28,900
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|20 hr
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Wed
|Dan
|19
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 27
|USA-1
|36
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 24
|wormwood
|23
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 23
|Sarah Rodriguez
|26
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC