Two charged in lengthy weekend car chase

Two men accused of leading police on a half-hour chase over the weekend, firing several shots at officers in the process, were charged Wednesday. DeVandre Nays, 20, whose home address is listed in court documents as the Utah State Prison, and Kristopher James Duffy, 24, of Salt Lake City, were each charged in 3rd District Court with theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony.

