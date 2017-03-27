Two charged in lengthy weekend car chase

Two charged in lengthy weekend car chase

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Two men accused of leading police on a half-hour chase over the weekend, firing several shots at officers in the process, were charged Wednesday. DeVandre Nays, 20, whose home address is listed in court documents as the Utah State Prison, and Kristopher James Duffy, 24, of Salt Lake City, were each charged in 3rd District Court with theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10) 1 hr Marc Sabin 71
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 11 hr nomo 28,900
News Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and... 20 hr Wee Willie Wiggy 2
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Wed Dan 19
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Mar 27 USA-1 36
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mar 24 wormwood 23
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Mar 23 Sarah Rodriguez 26
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC