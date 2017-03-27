Trump travel ban prompts Utah refugee...

Trump travel ban prompts Utah refugee and immigrant training

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSL-TV

A Salt Lake City organization is hosting a series of trainings this month to make sure refugees and immigrants understand their rights under President Donald Trump's travel ban and refugee program suspension. The refugee advocacy group says since Trump's first order was signed it has received hundreds of questions from refugees and immigrants who are worried about being deported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 2 hr nomo 28,900
News Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and... 11 hr Wee Willie Wiggy 2
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) 15 hr Dan 19
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Mar 27 USA-1 36
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mar 24 wormwood 23
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Mar 23 Sarah Rodriguez 26
last post wins! (Jul '11) Mar 21 Hatti_Hollerand 376
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Salt Lake County was issued at March 29 at 3:03PM MDT

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC