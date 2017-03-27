Trump travel ban prompts Utah refugee and immigrant training
A Salt Lake City organization is hosting a series of trainings this month to make sure refugees and immigrants understand their rights under President Donald Trump's travel ban and refugee program suspension. The refugee advocacy group says since Trump's first order was signed it has received hundreds of questions from refugees and immigrants who are worried about being deported.
