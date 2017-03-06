Train crash kills pedestrian
A woman is dead after being hit by a train underneath the North Temple overpass at 500 West on Sunday afternoon. Video acquired from the Utah Transit Authority platform above the incident showed a woman wandering back and forth across the tracks before getting hit by a Union Pacific train at 4:12 p.m., said Salt Lake City Police Lt.
