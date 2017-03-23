The tragic tale of the Utah man kille...

The tragic tale of the Utah man killed in British Parliament attack 0:0

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

American couple Kurt and Melissa Cochran were out for a romantic afternoon stroll across the River Thames on Wednesday to wrap up a dream tour of Europe for their 25th anniversary. At the same time, homegrown terrorist Khalid Masood was behind the wheel of a rented Hyundai barreling toward the span , bent on death and destruction.

Salt Lake City, UT

