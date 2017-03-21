The polygamy bill: Questions and answers
Any day, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert will decide whether to sign or veto HB99 , the bill which amends the definition of bigamy in Utah and increases the penalties for it some cases. a What does HB99 say? The bill adds criteria for being prosecuted for bigamy: The offender would have to live with the extra spouse and "purport" to be married.
