'The Lion King' adapted for the stage coming to Salt Lake City

When "The Lion King" film was in production in the early 1990s, it was being animated around the same time as "Pocahontas." Rob Minkoff, the director of "The Lion King," said in an interview on blu-ray.com that "Pocahontas" was considered the "home run" while "The Lion King" was "the risk," so a lot of the top animators wanted to work on "Pocahontas."

