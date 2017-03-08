The Latest: Poland's women show the g...

The Latest: Poland's women show the government red cards

Thousands of women in Warsaw showed Poland's conservative government red cards and made noise with kitchenware to demand full birth control rights, respect and higher pay. The protest Wednesday was part of global Women's Day in demand of equal rights.

