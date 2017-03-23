The Latest: Group says lower DUI limit hurts Utah eateries
A national hospitality group says Utah's restaurant and tourism industry will be crippled by the governor's decision to sign legislation giving the state the strictest DUI threshold in the country. The American Beverage Institute, which represents restaurants, said in a statement Thursday that lowering Utah's blood alcohol limit to .05 percent from .08 percent could push a 120-pound woman over the legal limit after one drink.
