The Latest: Group says lower DUI limi...

The Latest: Group says lower DUI limit hurts Utah eateries

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this March 17, 2017, file photo, a protester holds a sign during a rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Utah's governor has announced he will sign legislation giving the state the strictest DUI threshold in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 5 hr Walter Cronkite 22
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) 17 hr sm layton 17
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 21 hr Sarah Rodriguez 26
last post wins! (Jul '11) Tue Hatti_Hollerand 376
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 1
Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp... Mar 15 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Mar 13 Real American 51
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC