Teen charged as adult in Magna drug-related killing

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Friday charged a 17-year-old boy with murder, directly filing his charge in adult court. Isaac Nacdaniel Patton, of Salt Lake City, is charged in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

