Strong winds usher in next storm along the Wasatch Front

Stathis Mizantzidis tries to throw his brother Nikos' kite into the air at Liberty Park as high winds buffet the Wasatch Front on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Brothers Stathis and Nikos Mizantzidis try to fly a kite at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City as high winds buffet the Wasatch Front on Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.