Storm causes power outage to 16,000

12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Power outages due to wind, fallen trees and heavy snow had been reported since 2:45 p.m. and continued through the evening, said Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen. Rocky Mountain Power crews are working to restore power to cities throughout the northern part of the state, including Salt Lake City, Utah County and Summit County.

Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

