Statement: Utah man killed, wife injured in London attack

London's Westminster bridge reopened on Thursday afternoon, a day after a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man who drove an SUV into pedestrians on the bridge before crashing the vehicle into the gates of Parliament. SALT LAKE CITY - A statement from the Mormon church issued on behalf of relatives says a Utah man was among those killed in a London attack and his wife was seriously injured.

