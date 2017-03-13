SLCPD: Bicyclist critically injured in alleged DUI/hit-run collision with SUV
Salt Lake City police arrested a man on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated after a bicyclist was struck and hospitalized early Thursday morning. The victim of the 1:30 a.m. collision, near 900 West and 1700 South, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
