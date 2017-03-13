Site costs range from $1 million to $3.5 million for Salt Lake County homeless center

A property located at 3091 South Main Street in South Salt Lake, center of photo, one of five newly proposed locations for a homeless shelter, is pictured on Friday, March 10, 2017. Of the five sites chosen as possibilities for the up-to-300-bed homeless resource center in Salt Lake County, the site on Main Street in South Salt Lake would be the cheapest, with a cost of $1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.