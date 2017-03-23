Singing and supping: Students treated pasta, meatballs and opera

Fourth-graders Griffin Stark, Evelyn Meiwes and Avinash Joshi eat pasta and meatballs as Julie Barker sings during a Pop-up Opera at Wasatch Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 24, 2017. Students were served an Italian lunch by their teachers and parents, and were then surprised with performances by opera singers from the University of Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.