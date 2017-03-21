School board resolution affirms city ...

School board resolution affirms city schools do not collect info on students' immigration status

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

The Salt Lake City School Board is expected to act Tuesday on a proposed resolution that acknowledges some residents' fear of possible immigration enforcement actions but offers reassurance the district does not ask students to disclose immigration status. The Salt Lake City Board of Education is scheduled to address "The Safe School Resolution," which affirms the school district's philosophy and practice that "all children in the United States have the right to a free and appropriate public elementary and secondary education, regardless of their or their parents' actual or perceived national origin, citizenship or immigration status."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mar 17 Dooger 21
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 1
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Mar 17 Paula Q 25
Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp... Mar 15 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Mar 13 Real American 51
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Mar 11 George Zimmerman 106
Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10) Mar 10 Marc Sabin 70
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC