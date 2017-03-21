School board resolution affirms city schools do not collect info on students' immigration status

The Salt Lake City School Board is expected to act Tuesday on a proposed resolution that acknowledges some residents' fear of possible immigration enforcement actions but offers reassurance the district does not ask students to disclose immigration status. The Salt Lake City Board of Education is scheduled to address "The Safe School Resolution," which affirms the school district's philosophy and practice that "all children in the United States have the right to a free and appropriate public elementary and secondary education, regardless of their or their parents' actual or perceived national origin, citizenship or immigration status."

