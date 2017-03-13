Salt Lake police ask for help identifying body discovered in storm drain in August
Police are still working to identify a man whose body was found in a storm drain in August and are now turning to the public for help. The man's badly decomposed body was discovered by employees of the Salt Lake City Water Department who were cleaning a drainage pipe on Aug. 17 at 1320 S. 900 West near the Jordan River.
