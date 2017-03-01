Salt Lake man convicted in drunken fatal crash sent to prison
A man convicted of killing a woman while driving drunk and distracted because he apparently wanted to take a picture of the sunset has been sentenced to prison. Carter Tyler Davern Foulger, 31, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty in December to automobile homicide, a third-degree felony; and two counts of DUI, a third-degree felony.
