Salt Lake creative forces combine in unconventional space for 'Sonder'
Choreographer Graham Brown and Sackerson theater production company present "Sonder," an immersive audience experience about four friends as they navigate love and experience the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as their own. It plays March 16-27 at the historic Eagles Hall in Salt Lake City.
