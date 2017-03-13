Salt Lake City leaders: Rumors that S...

Salt Lake City leaders: Rumors that Sorenson Unity & Multicultural Center is closing aren't true

14 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

No, the Sorenson Unity and Multicultural Center is not closing, turning into a homeless resource center or losing any of its programs. That's what Salt Lake City officials want Glendale and Poplar Grove communities to know after such rumors began circulating within the neighborhoods as a result of city officials exploring ways to evaluate and eventually improve the arts and recreation campus.

Salt Lake City, UT

