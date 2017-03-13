Salt Lake City leaders: Rumors that Sorenson Unity & Multicultural Center is closing aren't true
No, the Sorenson Unity and Multicultural Center is not closing, turning into a homeless resource center or losing any of its programs. That's what Salt Lake City officials want Glendale and Poplar Grove communities to know after such rumors began circulating within the neighborhoods as a result of city officials exploring ways to evaluate and eventually improve the arts and recreation campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|1 hr
|Paula Q
|25
|Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp...
|Wed
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Real American
|51
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mar 13
|Real American
|20
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|George Zimmerman
|106
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 10
|Marc Sabin
|70
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 9
|Cinta
|33
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC