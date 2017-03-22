S.L. library patrons can now check out laptop kits
Salt Lake City Public Library cardholders can now take internet access anywhere they go by checking out a Laptop Discovery Kit. The kits, which include a Chromebook and mobile internet hotspot, are one avenue through which the library's Tech League initiative is working to make the city a more digitally inclusive community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
