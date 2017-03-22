S.L. library patrons can now check ou...

S.L. library patrons can now check out laptop kits

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Salt Lake City Public Library cardholders can now take internet access anywhere they go by checking out a Laptop Discovery Kit. The kits, which include a Chromebook and mobile internet hotspot, are one avenue through which the library's Tech League initiative is working to make the city a more digitally inclusive community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) 5 hr sm layton 17
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 8 hr Sarah Rodriguez 26
last post wins! (Jul '11) Tue Hatti_Hollerand 376
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mar 17 Dooger 21
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 1
Concealed Carry Classes at the International Sp... Mar 15 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Mar 13 Real American 51
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC