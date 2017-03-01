(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A...

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Amour Cafe owners John and Casee...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Amour Cafe owners John and Casee Francis are concerned that proposed distance provisions in HB442, a massive alcohol reform bill, could hurt their neighborhood cafe, located 350 feet from Liberty Park. Friday, March 3, 2017.

