Review: Utah Opera delivers an enjoyable Scottish tragedy with 'Lucia di Lammermoor'

The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera soprano Nicole Haslett, 'Lucia,' and baritone James Westma, 'Enrico,' act out a scene from "Lucia di Lammermoor" during a rehearsal at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City Wednesday March 1, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera soprano Nicole Haslett, 'Lucia,' and baritone James Westma, 'Enrico,' act out a scene from "Lucia di Lammermoor" during a rehearsal at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City Wednesday March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.