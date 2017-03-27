Rep. Chris Stewart to hold Salt Lake City town hall Friday
Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart is holding a town hall in the heart of Utah's Democratic stronghold Friday, the first of the state's congressional delegation since Rep. Jason Chaffetz was shouted down by boos. Progressive activists who say they're worried about President Donald Trump's policies plan to have several hundred people in attendance, but it's unclear if the Stewart event will reach the same level of discord that Chaffetz faced.
Read more at Washington Times.
