Record year for LDS giving fueled by ...

Record year for LDS giving fueled by 'I Was a Stranger'

17 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Mormons have doubled donations to their faith's humanitarian fund and have sustained that giving for the past 18 months, fueling expanded LDS Church efforts to help refugees worldwide. The Deseret News has learned that the additional money and the global response to the "I Was a Stranger" initiative launched at the women's session of general conference a year ago powered a record year for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in terms of humanitarian contributions, expenditures, international partnerships and more, according to exclusive interviews and data provided in a fresh report by the Welfare Department.

