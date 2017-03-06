Public gets to help pick winners of $...

Public gets to help pick winners of $100K entrepreneur contest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

University of Utah medical student Sam Braden shows his UV sterilizing penlight at the during the Utah Entrepreneur Challenge Showcase in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 28, 2015. Beginning March 28, the public can watch online videos of each 20 proposal and play a role in selecting winners by casting a vote for their favorites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last post wins! (Jul '11) 12 hr Maverick 808 375
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 13 hr tanyarae 28
Why are Bengalis so rude? Mon Keith 1
HGTV Episode Sun Myrkle 1
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Mar 3 Sasha 39
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Mar 2 Beth 56
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Mar 2 Veronica 7
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC