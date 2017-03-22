Protesters air grievances of new administration

The Salt Lake Tribune) People gathered in front of the Wallace Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City Tuesday March 21 calling on Senators Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch to "stand for Utah values." Stacy Stanford, with the Healthcare Rights Coalition holds sign of people she knows with disabilities that could be affected by the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act and proposed cuts to social programs under the proposed Trump budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.