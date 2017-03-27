Police swarm SLC homeless shelter are...

Police swarm SLC homeless shelter area after stabbing

15 hrs ago

A stabbing near the Road Home Shelter had police swarming the downtown Salt Lake City Rio Grande district in search of suspects on Friday morning. SLCPD Detective Keith Horrock said the 9:34 a.m. attack, near the Old Greek Town TRAX station across from the shelter, sent a male victim to the hospital with at least one stab wound.

Salt Lake City, UT

