Police swarm SLC homeless shelter area after stabbing
A stabbing near the Road Home Shelter had police swarming the downtown Salt Lake City Rio Grande district in search of suspects on Friday morning. SLCPD Detective Keith Horrock said the 9:34 a.m. attack, near the Old Greek Town TRAX station across from the shelter, sent a male victim to the hospital with at least one stab wound.
