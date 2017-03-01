Police believe 1977 murder, rape of 1...

Police believe 1977 murder, rape of 16-year-old Salt Lake City girl is finally solved 11 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KATV Little Rock

A cold case, unsolved since 1977 when a 16-year-old's body was discovered in her Salt Lake City bathtub, has a suspect and police believe they have solved her rape and murder. Sharon Schollmeyer, an emancipated teen, was discovered dead in her apartment by her mother and building manager Patrick McCabe, who now faces charges for first degree murder, aggravated burglary and rape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATV Little Rock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Thu Connie 38
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Thu Beth 56
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Thu Veronica 7
News Bill to eliminate criminal penalties for truant... Wed Ann Jackson 2
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Wed Kim Pacheco 27
News Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo... Feb 28 Rosa 3
News Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl... Feb 28 Gina 2
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC