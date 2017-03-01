Police believe 1977 murder, rape of 16-year-old Salt Lake City girl is finally solved 11 hours ago

A cold case, unsolved since 1977 when a 16-year-old's body was discovered in her Salt Lake City bathtub, has a suspect and police believe they have solved her rape and murder. Sharon Schollmeyer, an emancipated teen, was discovered dead in her apartment by her mother and building manager Patrick McCabe, who now faces charges for first degree murder, aggravated burglary and rape.

