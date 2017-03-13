Photos: Utahns rally against GOP health care plan

A supporter of President Donald Trump looks on as members of the group Salt Lake Indivisible protest Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act during a rally outside the Federal Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A supporter of President Donald Trump looks on as members of the group Salt Lake Indivisible protest Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act during a rally outside the Federal Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

