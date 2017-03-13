Photos: SLC sees big crowds for 39th St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Salt Lake Tribune) Indie Adams turns cartwheels on Rio Grande Street during the 40th annual St. Patrick's Parade makes it's way through the Gateway shopping center, Saturday, March 18, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Indie Adams turns cartwheels on Rio Grande Street during the 40th annual St. Patrick's Parade makes it's way through the Gateway shopping center, Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.